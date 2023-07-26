 "Feed your Head" with Psychedelic Dance | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
"Feed your Head" with Psychedelic Dance

Model Citizens Dance presents three exciting dance performances in Bend

By

Dance may not be the most popular activity in Bend, but Olivia Mills, the owner of Model Citizens Dance, has high hopes. Professional dance team, Model Citizens, performs sexy, elevated dances that are designed to excite and entertain. This summer, it's presenting three exhilarating dance performances with its event, "Feed Your Head."

click to enlarge "Feed your Head" &#10;with Psychedelic Dance
Olivia Mills
Olivia Mills applies lipstick in front of the mirror.

The three 18+ shows will involve several choreographed dances with a variety of styles, from modern and hip-hop to jazz and cabaret. Each event will also include guest performances from local pole dancers and drag performers.

Mills taught dance for nearly 10 years before starting her team in September. "The choreography I've wanted to actually make is all based around performing," said Mills. "So, it's just kind of the next step in my dance career."

Mills always thought she'd have to move out of Bend to make a living doing what she loves. "Now that there's more of an artistic scene here, I think we can bring a lot of people to our shows," she said.

She loves a theme and knew she wanted to arrange a dreamy, psychedelic show for audience members. The name "Feed your Head," was inspired by the Jefferson Airplane song, "White Rabbit," which is included in the show with a theatrical, burlesque-style dance.

click to enlarge "Feed your Head" &#10;with Psychedelic Dance
Olivia Mills
The Model Citizens Dance Team poses together at Greenhouse Cabaret.

The other dances will include a wide range of non-traditional genres including EDM and hip-hop. The show features sexy, cabaret-inspired dances that are both exhilarating and interactive. Local dancers, who were invited to the group after an audition process, meet every Monday to practice the rehearsed dances. "We're kind of trying to raise the bar for dance performances in Bend," said Mills.

The inclusive group at Model Citizens Dance is made up of 10 women. The dancers vary in style and background, ranging from ages 21 to over 50.

The team will perform two shows at the Greenhouse Cabaret on July 29 and Aug. 5 and end with a big, finale show at Silver Moon Brewing on Aug. 26. The stage will be decorated burlesque-style and the group will end the night with an after party.


Greenhouse Cabaret
1017 NE 2nd St., Bend.
July 29, Aug. 5, 7:30-9:30pm
$30

Silver Moon Brewing
24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend.
Aug. 26, 7-9pm
$25-$40

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

