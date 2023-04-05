Film Fundraiser with Thrive Central Oregon Unveils Truths About Housing

Thrive Central Oregon will host its first film fundraiser at the Tower Theatre on Sunday, April 16. All donations received will be put into Thrive's housing assistance fund—a fund for emergency rent and deposit payments. The local nonprofit helps individuals connect with housing, financial and general resources in the community.



Courtesy The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales

"The American Dream and Other Fairytales" will be the feature film of the night. The personal essay documentary uncovers the stories of America's dysfunctional and unequal economy through the lens of Abigail Disney. Following the lives of Disneyland workers and unveiling the family story of the Disneys, this film was made with an intent to push toward a fairer future.

Sarah Mahnke is the executive director and founding director of Thrive Central Oregon. About seven years ago, Mahnke saw a need in the community to connect resources to people who need them, mostly centered around housing. There was a gap between agencies and the individual, so Thrive Central Oregon was created to bridge that gap, said Mahnke.

Community members from Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson County can come to walk-in sessions hosted across Central Oregon, call in or schedule an office appointment to discuss resource information and get connected to the right agencies. About 70-80% of Thrive's inquiries are about housing, according to Mahnke.

"Folks with low or limited income are trying to find housing that's affordable, that's safe, that's sustainable," Mahnke said. "The rent prices are going up, but their income isn't, and so [Thrive is] helping them strategize on how to stay housed."

Thrive assists in applications, getting people onto waitlists, addressing issues on credit scores, helping grow employment experience and finding sustainable solutions.

Thrive's goal with the fundraiser is to raise money and raise awareness. After "American Dreams and Other Fairy Tales" is an intermission with a raffle and speakers. Thrive's sponsors set up some big wins for attendees to get in on—a painter for a day, weekend getaways, physical therapy appointments and more. Two short films follow.

"[People we work with] tell us their stories," Mahnke said. "We become part of their life and part of their process in finding the resources that they need. So, for me, this film event, really gives us an opportunity to keep telling stories and to tell the story to a wider audience. We get to hear those stories every day, but we really want to bring the stories to the community."

At the event, attendees can find local nonprofit tables in the theater lobby to explore the resources that Thrive works with—whether that's regarding housing, building resumes, building employment or exploring education options.

"I think it'll be a big, full, fun, thought-provoking, engaging evening," Mahnke told the Source.

Spring for Thrive Film Fundraiser

Sun., April 16, 3pm

Tower Theatre

835 NW Wall St., Bend