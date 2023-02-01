Going On a Ride With Beats Antique

Beats Antique hits the Midtown Ballroom Feb. 9 for a high-energy, immersive performance. The band heads out on its Oregon/Washington tour the day prior, playing shows in Ashland, Bend, Eugene, Portland and ending in Bellingham. Bend is the band's second stop.



The band has been releasing world-fusion music and performing since 2007. With each new release and tour, it continues to add complexity and flow. Concertgoers can expect music full of electric energy, entrancing dance performances and breathtaking visuals. Comprised of three members, Zoe Fournier, Tommy Cappel and David Satori, each person brings something to the table.

click to enlarge Courtesy Beats Antique Youtube Beats Antique is a three-person band that has been performing experiential, world-fusion shows since 2007.

"Dance has always been a huge part of our show," Fournier told the Source Weekly. "But not just dance, but also theatrics. We like people to come in and have an experience. Whether sometimes that means including video, lighting, extra performers, crazy costumes or interacting with the audience in some quirky kind of way. We like to mix it up."

Fournier is a producer, musician and dancer. On tour she's accompanied by two other dancers, adding to the visual aspect of the show. Cappel is a beatmaker, producer, drummer and songwriter, driving the bass and rhythm of the show. Satori is a musician and visual artist. Each member wears many hats during production and performance.

"When you travel together, you show up together, you leave together and you go to the next spot together, there's a bond that happens," Cappel said. "It fuels that deeper family vibe."

Beats Antique released a few singles in 2022, including "Wish" and "Desert Dream," and is working on new music. The improvisational vibe of the band comes through during its live shows, working with the audience to create an energy that matches the crowd.

"Bend just happens to be one of those super fun shows," Cappel said. "The crowd is always really loud and really ready for it."

Beats Antique

Thur., Feb. 9, 8pm

Midtown Ballroom

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend