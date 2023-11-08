 Music on the Metolius, Season Two | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Music on the Metolius, Season Two

A local collaboration brings musicians together to sing, play and celebrate songwriting

By

A number of years back I created this section of the paper, called Gung Ho for Shows, to give us yet another place to talk about music, upcoming shows and all things glorious about creativity and sound. This week, I'm taking over Gung Ho to talk about one of my personal, favorite collaborations of the year: the Music on the Metolius series crafted as a collaboration between Sisters Folk Festival, the artist and filmmaker Teafly and me, representing the Source Weekly. The series started last year during SFF's Songwriter's Camp that takes place at The House on the Metolius in the days before the festival.

Music on the Metolius, Season Two
Nicole Vulcan
Alex Cuba, left, and Seth Walker, get ready to play together as part of the Music on the Metolius series.

The premise is pretty simple: Bring the songwriters who are at the camp together to talk about music and songwriting and to play a tune or two that means something to them. On top of that, the talented musicians who've thus far taken part also, basically on the fly, write a little ditty using the words "Music on the Metolius."

If you want an example of what impromptu magic – and baked-in talent – looks like, then just listen to Crys Matthews sing her rendition of "Music on the Metolius," which she drummed up in the time she had to spare in between teaching songwriting. Matthews' lyrics include the line, "great rivers need great friends."

Or try not to get chills when Olive Klug sings about traveling around the U.S. and the things they feel when trying to sing a song about America. Or, just groove a little while Grammy winner Alex Cuba joins forces with Seth Walker to jam out on the guitar.

Music on the Metolius, Season Two
Nicole Vulcan
Crys Matthews, left, and Olive Klug, settle in for their chat.

Great musicians come and go from Central Oregon nearly every day of the year, and in this series, we make an effort to grab some of their magic while they're with us, just for a little while. The result this year is four individual videos, filmed from a historic cabin on the Metolius River, with musicians playing and talking about the things they love.

I don't know about you, but that makes me extra Gung Ho for Shows.

The Music on the Metolius video series will be available on the social channels of the Source Weekly and Sisters Folk Festival, and on SFF's YouTube channel (and embedded into the online version of this story, as they come out) on the following schedule:

Nov. 13: Ep 1 - Alex Cuba and Seth Walker
Nov. 20: Ep 2 - Crys Matthews and Olive Klug
Nov. 27: Ep 3 - Handmade Moments and Goodnight Moonshine
Dec. 4: Ep 4 - Griffin House and Humbird

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

