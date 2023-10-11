Raise Your Voice

The Redmond Community Choir, a harmonious assembly of voices, has been enchanting audiences and fostering a sense of togetherness since its inception in 2019. With its spring performance this past May, this choir established itself as a choral group that delivers crowd-pleasing arrangements.

The group began like many songs do: with one person's idea. Founder and director Ken Piarulli, whose successful career in the world of finance both rewarded and restricted him, felt compelled to dive back into the world of music.

click to enlarge Timothy Park

"I really wanted to get into music in a larger way than when I was working," he said. To be clear, Piarulli never cut ties with music, acting as his church's musical director as a side project during his professional career.

But after relocating to Central Oregon from New York and beginning to enjoy his retirement, Piarulli admits that he was never one to twiddle his thumbs. Instead, this music enthusiast saw the opportunity to create a space for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and share their love for singing.

"I didn't want to be out at bars playing jazz piano 'til 1 in the morning," Piarulli confessed, "I've been there, done that. I just want to have fun singing, and I want to sing with an amazing group of people and incredible musicians."

To do so, Piarulli set to work forming a partnership with Central Oregon Community College before quickly becoming a highlighted COCC Community Education Program. Piarulli admits COCC's support has been amazing. "The music department has been incredibly supportive from the beginning," Piarulli said.

It seems this welcoming, grounded approach has allowed the choir to become a true reflection of the community it serves, with members ranging from seasoned singers to those who have never sung in a group before. The result is a diverse and tight-knit group where the power of music transcends differences and brings people together. "We have people out of high school from their early 20s to members in their 80s. It's absolutely great. It's great to have gotten the ball rolling last winter and this spring. We've got a full group of 65," Piarulli gushed.

click to enlarge Timothy Park

The Redmond Community Choir's repertoire is a delightful blend of musical genres, ranging from classical masterpieces to the more avant-garde. "One of the biggest and most fun parts of what I do is find arrangements that meld well with the group, and it's an interesting proposition – because I always want our repertoire to be accessible to the people listening as well. We'll be doing Latin but also other well-known pieces with varying arrangements," Piarulli said.

Throughout the year, the choir graces the Redmond community with its melodious presence at various events and concerts. Its annual Christmas Concert, a cherished tradition set this year for Dec. 10, will undoubtedly fill hearts with the spirit of the season. "It's been wonderful. We've just had our third rehearsal," said Piarulli.

The choir's dedication to inclusivity, musical excellence and community engagement provides a bright look at the choir's future. "I hope in the future to do collaborations with other music groups, perform for educators' conferences or even a small tour," said Piarulli.

Redmond Community Choir Christmas Concert

Sun., Dec. 10

Redmond High School Auditorium

675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond