Rocking Through The Years: Smash Mouth's Ongoing Legacy

And all that glitters is gold, only shooting stars break the mold." You may recognize those lyrics from Smash Mouth's late '90s hit song, "All-Star." Smash Mouth, an American rock band from San Jose, California, was formed in 1994 and is still rockin' as ever. The band comes to perform at General Duffy's on Aug. 9 for the Summer Kickin' Concert Series as part of its "Ride On Tour."

"I am very much looking forward to performing in Redmond," Smash Mouth bassist Paul De Lisle told the Source Weekly.

De Lisle began with the ukulele as a child but was soon captivated by the bass guitar.

"I thought the bass guitar was the coolest instrument and I knew I wanted to play in a rock band, so it was a good fit for me," said De Lisle.

click to enlarge Courtesy Smash Mouth Facebook Smash Mouth still rocks after 30-years with band members Paul De Lisle (bassist), Michael Klooster (keyboardist), Randy Cookie (drummer), Sean Hurwitz (guitarist) and Zach Goode (lead singer).

After joining forces with guitarist Greg Camp and lead singer Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth was born. With Harwell's departure in 2021, De Lisle is now the band's only original member.

"Playing bass in a band is always going to be my hobby and I don't see any reason to stop Smash Mouth because it's the best band I've ever been in," De Lisle adds.

Attendees can expect to hear chart-toppers like "Walkin' on the Sun," and "I'm a Believer," alongside some new tracks.

"We have so many albums now, so we try to play at least one song from each album and it's a very high-energy show. People hear us on the radio, but I think we surprise them live — we rock a little harder than people are expecting," De Leslie chuckles.

Smash Mouth celebrates its 30-year anniversary this November and isn't planning to stop performing anytime soon. The band continues to create new music, including the singles, "Sunshine Day" with Barry Williams and "Ride On," both released this year.

"I very much love the music and I love the guys in the band, and we don't feel like we're done yet. We're still recording original music," De Lisle says.

Smash Mouth

Fri., Aug., 9, 5pm

General Duffy's Waterhole

404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond