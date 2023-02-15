Spoken Moto's Final Musical Hoorah on Industrial Way

Oh, Industrial Way. Our last little taste of those old industrial Bend mill vibes. Can you believe Bend used to be a mill town? I wonder what the alleged old mechanic — who housed his shop in the once-forgotten Pine Shed many moons ago — would think of all these Audis and Teslas! Although, I know he'd be tipping his hat and making a toast to what the folks over at Spoken Moto have been doing in his old Pine Shed. Especially the community they have been creating since 2016.

"When we first came across the Pine Shed, it was an old, small storage warehouse," Spoken Moto's PR team told the Source Weekly. "Once reclaimed and restored, we blended the past with the present and the building became a home to our community – a place where we've had fun, built friendships, and made memories."

click to enlarge Courtesy Spoken Moto Instagram A packed house at a past Spoken Moto event.

And that's exactly what we can expect this weekend: Spoken Moto's LAST musical bash at the Pine Shed on Industrial Way this Friday, Feb. 17 + Saturday, Feb. 18. Get ready for two back-to-back nights of impeccably curated local music and local culture surrounding the center of industrial rock, damn good coffee, craft beer, food carts (Da Nang, Wagyu Burger Joint, and Northwest Wing Shop) and friends! The tried-and-true Spoken Moto experience.

So basically. . . cancel any plans you already had.

The effortless genius behind some of the best musical programming I've seen in Bend, someone who consistently brings out the best of Bend's underground rock and analog music scene, Amy Bathen has assembled yet another sneaker wave of talent true to Bend's roots.

"These will be the last two events at our current location, our final hoorah before the move. Friday will be two rockin' bands, Gold Rey and Helga, with the ambiance of Trippy Lights, a unique and psychedelic light show using overhead projectors. Saturday we have another diverse lineup of six musical acts. You will find incredible songwriting talent, unbelievable stage presence, some must-see local favorites and one of our favorite DJs [DJ Sorski] with a vinyl collection to bring it home," said Bathen. "We will also have fundraising events and raffles going on to help support our amazing staff during the transition."

This occasion will also be the spot's last official days open on Industrial Way, before they (literally) pick up the ol' shack and head to a new home. Spoken Moto has applied to move its building to 821 NE 2nd Street in the Bend Central District, public records show.

"While we will be closed for a few months and are physically relocating, it is our top priority to make sure the spirit of what makes our community so special remains untouched, so we're taking the Pine Shed with us!," the Spoken team exclaimed. "We can't wait for this new chapter and will be sharing more details on our move and grand reopening with our Spoken family in the coming weeks."

If you're new to Bend or new to the Spoken Moto parade, the vibe is unique. And I truly believe that the vibe the Pine Shed creates, even if it landed on the moon, would always radiate the ambiance of a truly great music venue. Within all of its scrapped metal, wood and concrete, no matter where it lands, it's going to keep Bend's core veins alive. "There have been so many great local bands that have been a part of Spoken over the years and have contributed to strengthening our place in the community," Bathen continued. "It was challenging to try to get as many as possible in one more time. This is a special lineup of some old and new favorites to help us say goodbye to Industrial Way. Thank you to all the musicians that have filled this space and continue to support us as a venue."

Spoken Moto's Moving Blowout Bash

Fri., Feb. 17

Gold Rey 7-8pm

Helga 8:30-10pm

With Trippy Lights by Tall Adam



Sat., Feb. 18

Reid Bower 1-2pm

The Rumpeppers 2:30-3:30pm

The Color Study 4-5pm

The Roof Rabbits 5:30-6:30pm

Moon Rattles 7-8pm

DJ Sorski 8:30-10pm





Spoken Moto

310 SW Industrial Way, Bend