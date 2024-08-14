The Jauntee Brings Funky Rock Music and Jam Band Magic to Bend

The Jauntee, a Colorado-based jam band known for its funky rock grooves and psychedelic tunes, was formed in Boston around 2010. As the band prepares for its upcoming performance at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend on Aug. 22, alongside The Spencer Marlyn Band, lead vocalist and guitarist Caton Sollenberger spoke with the Source Weekly about the band's journey, exciting new projects and what fans can expect from its latest shows. Answers have been edited for concision and clarity.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain Trout Photography The Jauntee performs funk rock and psychedelic music at Volcanic Theatre Pub on Aug. 22.

Source Weekly: I saw The Jauntee were originally from Boston. What prompted the move?

Caton Sollenberger: We moved to Colorado near Boulder in 2017. Our drummer Scott (Ferber), and keyboardist Tyler (Adams), and I met in Boston and I met our bass player, John (Loland) in Pennsylvania. We formed the band in Boston and relocated to Boulder after finding success touring here. It also gives us better access to places like Bend.

SW: How would you describe the band's sound?

CS: I'd say we're a funky rock band with a lot of improv, so "jam band" is probably the best overall term.

SW: What can people expect from your shows?

CS: Definitely expect to be dancing. We love to groove, but we're also big fans of the occasional emotional ballad. We like to have a good time and I'd say expect the unexpected.

SW: What do you enjoy most about performing and touring?

CS: Music is spiritual for me. It's a deep emotional connection with the music and the other members. Touring, especially when we were younger, felt like a new adventure every day.

SW: Any exciting projects in the works?

CS: We just released our newest live album, "Jaunts of Our Lives." It's our first time releasing on vinyl. Last year we put out a self-produced studio album, "Anything," and we'll be playing tracks from that on this tour. We've got some new songs, including our latest single called "Circles," and we're excited to keep pushing forward with new music.

The Jauntee w/ The Spencer Marlyn Band

Thu., Aug. 22, 9pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend