The Last Frontier

Ahead of his concert at The Belfry, singer/songwriter Hubby Jenkins discusses his music, his musical mission and Star Trek captains

By

Don't get me started," old-time strings musician Hubby Jenkins warned with a laugh.

The question: Captain Kirk or Captain Jean-Luc Picard?

"There's room for both, me specifically though, in that captain role I prefer the cool, calm and collected Picard compared to Kirk. My favorite captain is Captain Sisko though – Black Captain," said Jenkins. With one small question about "Star Trek," the artist proudly cops to his obsession, and isn't afraid to tell anyone they're wrong if they think "Deep Space Nine" isn't the best installment of the beloved franchise.

Hubby Jenkins seeks to bridge the generational gap between his musical style and his audience.

"It ('Deep Space Nine') tests the Federation's foundations and morals," Jenkins explained. "Star Trek at its core for me is about the idea that we as humans will eventually become evolved enough to live and interact in that way. "Deep Space Nine" deals with social norms and asks if morals hold up over time in that evolution. I'll leave it there, though, as I could talk 'Deep Space Nine' for hours."

Despite his favorite subject on the tip of our tongues, Jenkins' focus is on the music, and understandably so.

Hubby Jenkins is a skilled multi-instrumentalist, including the guitar and banjo, with a musical style that reflects a deep appreciation for traditional folk and blues. Before embarking on his solo career, Jenkins gained recognition as a member of Grammy Award-winning string band The Carolina Chocolate Drops. While in the band, Jenkins was able to continue exploring the African American roots of old-time music that inspired him.

Holding great appreciation for his time with the group, Jenkins believes that his efforts and musical style have stayed true in his songs as a solo artist. "I'd say the biggest difference, when I'm on tour now, I can stop when I want... Another one is that there's nobody there on stage to cover up my mistakes," Jenkins said through a laugh.

The banjo, often associated with Appalachian bluegrass, finds a new voice in his skilled hands. He reclaims this instrument's history, tracing its roots back to Africa and its journey through the American South during the era of slavery. "The banjo is a Black instrument, time really has shifted its reputation in public opinion. When I was growing up, it was 'Beverly Hillbillies' and 'Hee-Haw,' and I didn't know any of that," he confessed.

Through educational research and strengthening the connection to his heritage, Jenkins has taken it upon himself to revitalize the banjo's narrative, infusing it with the spirit of survival and cultural endurance that defines African American history.

During his career, Jenkins admits that the subject of Black history was not welcomed by all of his audiences. "Doing my shows, it's about the root of issues facing Black people, and I've gotten some push back on certain subjects," Jenkins said.

With passion and purpose, Jenkins returned to his own childhood for answers, using "Choose-Your-Own Adventure" books as a device to engage his listeners and keep their attention. "It's an excuse to have fun, because I like them." Jenkins revealed. "But it's also a great way to interact with the audience. It's a tool for keeping people active and open to new ideas that are in my songs." Jenkins has been a collector of vintage "Choose-Your-Own Adventure" books for years.

As Jenkins continues to pluck strings that bind past and present, it's a demonstrable fact that his music serves as a living history lesson and a reminder that every note can carry centuries of weight with it.

Hubby Jenkins
Fri., Nov. 17, 7-10pm
The Belfry
302 E. Main Ave., Sisters
$20

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

