5+ Essentials for a Bend Summer

1. Bedrock Sandals Cairn Evo Sandals
$120-$140
Mountain Supply
2. Ombraz Armless Sunglasses
$160
Mountain Supply
3. Hydro Flask 40oz All Around Travel Tumbler
$39.95
Mountain Supply
4. Innova Discs for Disc Golf
$10-$20
The Gear Fix
5. Farm to Summit Backpacking Meals
$10-15
The Gear Fix
According to the team at The Gear Fix, green curry is a favorite!
6. Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Dog Cooling Harness
$69.95
Ruffwear.com
Uses evaporative cooling technology to ensure everyone's favorite canine companions stay cool in the summer sun whether they're on their daily walk or backpacking.