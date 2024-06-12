 5+ Essentials for a Bend Summer | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
5+ Essentials for a Bend Summer

Grab your paddle board, pack the sunscreen and then check out these other needed items for summer adventures in Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge 5+ Essentials for a Bend Summer
Product photos courtesy of businesses

1. Bedrock Sandals Cairn Evo Sandals
$120-$140
Mountain Supply

2. Ombraz Armless Sunglasses
$160
Mountain Supply

3. Hydro Flask 40oz All Around Travel Tumbler
$39.95
Mountain Supply

4. Innova Discs for Disc Golf
$10-$20
The Gear Fix

5. Farm to Summit Backpacking Meals
$10-15
The Gear Fix
According to the team at The Gear Fix, green curry is a favorite!

6. Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Dog Cooling Harness
$69.95
Ruffwear.com
Uses evaporative cooling technology to ensure everyone's favorite canine companions stay cool in the summer sun whether they're on their daily walk or backpacking.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

