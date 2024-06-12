5+ Essentials for a Bend Summer

click to enlarge Product photos courtesy of businesses

1. Bedrock Sandals Cairn Evo Sandals

$120-$140

Mountain Supply

2. Ombraz Armless Sunglasses

$160

Mountain Supply

3. Hydro Flask 40oz All Around Travel Tumbler

$39.95

Mountain Supply

4. Innova Discs for Disc Golf

$10-$20

The Gear Fix

5. Farm to Summit Backpacking Meals

$10-15

The Gear Fix

According to the team at The Gear Fix, green curry is a favorite!

6. Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Dog Cooling Harness

$69.95

Ruffwear.com

Uses evaporative cooling technology to ensure everyone's favorite canine companions stay cool in the summer sun whether they're on their daily walk or backpacking.