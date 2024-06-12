A Beautiful Five

click to enlarge Savannah Karee Photography Blue Pool at Tamolitch Falls

he adventure-filled, sunny days of Central Oregon are calling. Whether you're a solo adventurer looking to get outdoors or a family visiting Bend for the first time, this region offers an abundance of natural beauty. From scenic hikes, to breathtaking viewpoints, I've curated a short list of outdoor places to explore that showcase Central Oregon's landscape.

click to enlarge Savannah Karee Photography Sahalie Falls

Sahalie and Koosah Falls

Nestled in the scenic McKenzie River area near the McKenzie Pass, Sahalie and Koosah Falls are two natural wonders that are a must-see if you're traveling through Central Oregon. Connected by the picturesque McKenzie River Trail, the waterfall loop trail offers an accessible and family-friendly hike, leading to breathtaking views.

click to enlarge Tyson Gillard Little Lava Lake

Little Lava Lake

Situated next to Lava Lake along the scenic Cascade Lakes Highway, Little Lava Lake is a small forest lake that offers a tranquil escape and stunning views. The emerald-colored lake has a pristine backdrop of Mt. Bachelor and South Sister, drawing outdoor enthusiasts for camping, fishing and boating adventures. While popular lakes like Sparks Lake, Elk Lake and Hosmer attract summer crowds closer to Bend, Little Lava Lake remains a serene haven, often overlooked by many Central Oregon visitors.

click to enlarge Savannah Karee Photography Tumalo Falls

Tumalo Falls

In the heart of the Deschutes National Forest lies Tumalo Falls, a cascading 97-foot waterfall that stands as an iconic landmark. Just a brief drive west of Bend, the majestic waterfall enchants visitors with its natural beauty. From the parking area, visitors can bask in the glory of the falls or take the exploration further by venturing onto the various trails that lead through the surrounding forest.

click to enlarge Savannah Karee Photography Broken Top

Broken Top

Among Central Oregon's iconic Cascade Range, Broken Top resides within the Three Sisters Wilderness just 20 miles west of Bend. Starting from the Broken Top trailhead, adventurers can embark on a journey, ascending steep trails to reach No Name Lake. The turquoise gem nestled within the crater offers a breathtaking vista of Three Sisters peaks. A wilderness permit is required for this unforgettable hike.

click to enlarge Savannah Karee Photography Koosah Falls

Blue Pool at Tamolitch Falls

A little over an hour drive from Bend lies a hidden gem of striking beauty: Tamolitch Falls, home to the legendary Blue Pool. Nestled amid the forest along the McKenzie River Trail, the striking azure pool awaits to be discovered by adventurers. The trail to Blue Pool is an approximately 4-mile-out-and-back-hike that is considered suitable for all hikers to embark on an unforgettable journey, and enjoy the picturesque views of the natural wonder at Tamolitch Falls.

click to enlarge Savannah Karee Photography Painted Hills

Bonus: Painted Hills

Visiting the Painted Hills is like stepping back in time or traveling to another world altogether. Named for the vibrant sunset tones painted across the landscape, The Painted Hills are a striking feature of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, located in Mitchell, just a two-hour drive from Bend.