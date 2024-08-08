 Activists Demand In-Person Meetings with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Activists Demand In-Person Meetings with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer

A local organization is hosting a rally and car-caravan to demand the representative address constituents

In response to a lack of in-person town hall meetings from Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, local activists and members of the Consolidated Oregon Indivisible Network are hosting a car caravan and rally to demand the representative’s presence.

Chavez-DeRemer represents Congressional District 5, which includes most of Deschutes and Clackamas counties, Linn County, and parts of Multnomah and Marion counties.

The car caravan will start in Bend at 10 on Aug. 10 and end on Aug. 11 with a rally at Chavez-DeRemer’s Oregon City Office. According to a press release, constituents have not been offered a single in-person Town Hall since Chavez-DeRemer took office nearly two years ago.

An empty-chair town hall was held in Bend last October, featuring a cardboard cutout of Rep. Chavez-DeRemer.

In October 2023, activists held three empty-chair town halls across the district. In May 2023, 50 constituents and four organizations delivered a letter to Chavez-DeRemer’s office, sharing their concerns.

"The congresswoman has already hosted several town halls over the phone, allowing thousands of Oregonians to participate from across the district in the live and unscripted question-and-answer sessions," Aaron Britt, Chavez-DeRemer’s communications director told the Source Weekly in October.

