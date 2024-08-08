Activists Demand In-Person Meetings with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Chavez-DeRemer represents Congressional District 5, which includes most of Deschutes and Clackamas counties, Linn County, and parts of Multnomah and Marion counties.
The car caravan will start in Bend at 10 on Aug. 10 and end on Aug. 11 with a rally at Chavez-DeRemer’s Oregon City Office. According to a press release, constituents have not been offered a single in-person Town Hall since Chavez-DeRemer took office nearly two years ago.
In October 2023, activists held three empty-chair town halls across the district. In May 2023, 50 constituents and four organizations delivered a letter to Chavez-DeRemer’s office, sharing their concerns.
"The congresswoman has already hosted several town halls over the phone, allowing thousands of Oregonians to participate from across the district in the live and unscripted question-and-answer sessions," Aaron Britt, Chavez-DeRemer’s communications director told the Source Weekly in October.