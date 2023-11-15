 Affordable Housing Community Planned for Redmond | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Affordable Housing Community Planned for Redmond

Rooted Homes and Housing Works are working to receive funding for a joint complete community in Redmond

By

Rooted Homes and Housing Works announced a new 76-unit community in Redmond. The Antler Campus will offer residents a mix of affordable housing and office space, including rental units, affordable homeownership units and commercial buildings.

The Oct. 16 groundbreaking of Rooted at Simpson, a Rooted Homes community on the west side of Bend.

The 60-unit garden-style apartment buildings will be available for households earning less than 60% of the area median income. The 16 permanent affordable housing units will be designed as duplexes for households earning less than 80% AMI.

The complete community will have on-site parking, community gardens, playgrounds and walkability to social-service facilities in the area. The community will include commercial offices, including the new offices for both Rooted Homes and Housing Works, and a standalone building envisioned as a daycare.

"Rooted and Housing Works have been looking to recreate what we've built together at Simpson in the city of Bend," said Jackie Keogh, the executive director at Rooted Homes. "This idea of an idealistic community where there's rental, ownership and commercial for residents essentially to thrive, not just at one moment in their lifecycle, but all moments."

According to Keogh, this project acts as an anti-displacement strategy for Central Oregon, giving locals an opportunity to live and remain in their communities.

Both organizations will apply for funding for construction in January through the Oregon Housing Community Services. While the cost of construction is not currently known, Keogh expects it to be close to the Bend Simpson project, which was a $20 million project on Rooted Homes' side.

If both organizations receive funding, they will start construction in summer of 2024 and start welcoming homeowners in 2025.

Julianna LaFollette

