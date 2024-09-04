Bachelor Complex Fire Leads to Increase in Evacuation Zones

“A lot of the initial attack resources being smoke jumpers, propellers, local engine crews, that kind of thing,” Goodrich said. “They were very successful in initial attack on the bulk of those incidents.”



Goodrich said that with heavy rain in the forecast, he’s hopeful that the smaller remaining fires will stay contained as resources move to the Little Lava. Current estimates put the fire at 5,758 acres and no containment.



On the southeast edge of the county, the Firestone Fire is burning about 28 miles east of La Pine. The fire is over 10,000 acres with 0% containment and evacuation levels varying around the blaze. Another larger blaze, the Flat Top Fire, is at nearly 27,000 acres and just south of the county line.



“Both of those fires yesterday exhibited pretty good growth on all flanks,” Goodrich said. "And, resources are out there with dozers as well as engines. Hand crews are working along the road prisms, trying to connect to kind of connect the dots a little bit, and kind of stitch some of those things together."





Previous areas: South of FS Rd 40, north of FS Rd 42 (South Century Drive), east of FS Rd 4032, and west of the Deschutes National Forest Boundary.



New areas (previously Level 2): East of FS Rd 45 (River Summit Dr) to FS 41 (Conklin Rd), south of Century Drive, and north of FS Rd 4140.



New areas (previously Level 2): South of FS 40, north of FS 42 (South Century Drive), west of FS Rd 4210, and east of FS Rd 4032.



Level 2 (Be Set) Previous areas: Including the Deschutes National Forest east of FS Rd 41 (Conklin Rd), west of the Deschutes River, north of FS Rd 40/Spring River Dr and south of Benham Falls. Excluding private property, which is Level 1 (Be Ready).



New areas (Previously Level 1): Sunriver and areas north of Spring River Rd (FS Rd 40) such as Besson Rd area and Spring River Acres.



New areas: East of the Deschutes National Forest boundary south of Spring River Rd (FS Rd 40) south to South Century Dr (FS Rd 42) including River Meadows, Stage Stop Meadows, and Deschutes River Recreational Homesites.

Previous Areas: West of the Deschutes River from Fall River Estates north to Spring River Rd, including Fall River Estates, and River Forest Acres.



New areas: West of Hwy 97 south of Lava Butte and adjacent to Sunriver, south to Vandervert Rd including the Sunriver Business Park, Caldera Springs, Crosswater and Vandervert Ranch.



New areas: Oregon Water Wonderlands and Big River Drive area north of South Century Dr (FS Rd 42).



