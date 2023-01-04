LISTEN: Bend Don't Break Podcast with District Attorney John Hummel 🎧

Since moving to Bend in 1995, John Hummel has worked as a public defender, started a defense firm and served six years on the Bend City Council before being elected as District Attorney in 2014. The self-described progressive prosecutor took a different approach than many DAs, taking public stances on injustice and what he views as flaws in the legal system. Hummel declined to seek a third term, and just days before his departure he sat down with the Source Weekly for a chat about his time in office.