Bend-La Pine Schools Reviews Policy After Sport Sponsorship Backlash

Bend-La Pine Schools is reviewing its athletic sponsorship policy amid controversy regarding a sponsor for Mountain View High School. BLPS selected Nosler Inc., a local ammunition manufacturer, as the sponsor for its football and soccer programs, raising concerns from parents, teachers and residents.

click to enlarge Submitted Mountain View High’s girls soccer team fundraising t-shirts.

A concerned community member, who asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation, emailed the Source Weekly on Sept. 14, sending photos of the Nosler name on the school's scoreboard and some of the girls' soccer team t-shirts.

The woman, who noted that her email was written on behalf of other parents and teachers, said the sponsor selection was "inappropriate," and "upsetting," mentioning the recent shooting in Downtown Bend and the fact that the gunman who killed two victims in a shooting at the east side Safeway was a previous Mountain View High School student. The Source received a similar email from community members on Sept. 5, detailing concerns that the sponsorship was "tone deaf" for similar reasons, referencing the recent anniversary of last year's Safeway shooting on Aug. 28.

According to Scott Maben, the director of communications for BLPS, the t-shirts in question were made for a fundraiser but won't be worn while the school reviews its policies.

The Nosler sign on the schoolboard was up for one week and was removed prior to Sept. 8 due to its size and prominence, according to correspondence between Mountain View Principal Michael Hicks and Maben. A replacement Nosler sign has been designed but has not yet been put up.

Nosler Inc., is set to pay $4,000 for a sign across Mountain View's football scoreboard. "Nosler is a local, family-owned company with strong ties to Mountain View High School and a long history of support for school athletics and students," Hicks wrote.

According to Maben, as of press time the District had received several messages, with some opposing the Nosler sponsorship and others supporting it.

"Acknowledging Nosler's support of Mountain View with a sign or banner on school property has prompted a range of reaction," said Maben.

Zach Waterman, Nosler's public relations manager, said the company has sponsored Mountain View High for decades. "We're going to continue to donate and support the schools financially as much as we can, like we've always done," Waterman told the Source. "It's not about the sign, it's something the school does in recognition of supporters. But really for us, it's more about supporting our schools."

Nosler representatives did not wish to comment at this time on the controversy regarding its sponsorship with the school.

click to enlarge Submitted Nosler sign on Mountain View High’s football scoreboard.

According to Maben, sponsorships are typically approved by the school athletic director, principal or other members of the school administration. After hearing from residents, the District plans to review its policies and procedures regarding sponsorships and advertisements on its property.

"We are listening to this feedback and are interested in how students, staff, families and community members perceive the way our community sponsors are recognized for contributions to school programs," said Katie Legace, BLPS' executive director of high schools.

The District's current policy outlines the types of advertisements it does not accept. The rules in the policy are lengthy, giving clear guidelines on what the District won't accept in terms of advertisements, including the promotion of illegal drugs, alcohol, tobacco, gambling or firearms.

Among school districts, board members are responsible for setting district policies. Melissa Barnes Dholakia, chair of the BLPS board of directors, shared how the board plans to move forward regarding its policy.

"As a Board we appreciate hearing from stakeholders as we work to ensure safe spaces for our youth. As Chair, I brought these concerns to Superintendent [Steven] Cook alongside a request to review both the current concern as well as the policy itself. I believe through this review process we will build a clarity around policy that in turn will support consistent implementation across the district."