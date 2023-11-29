 Bend to Construct New Park in Southeast | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend to Construct New Park in Southeast

Bend Park and Recreation District recently approved the construction of a new 3.39-acre park in southeast Bend

People in southeast Bend will soon enjoy a new 3.39-acre park, running between Parrell Road and the Bend Golf Club. Bend Park and Recreation District approved the construction of Little Fawn Park at a Nov.21 board of director meeting, citing a need in what it considers an underserved area.

BPRD purchased the land in 2018, which was formerly part of the Bend Golf and Country Club, and approved the concept plan for the area in July 2022.

The park will include a picnic and gathering space, a half basketball court, play area, a paved loop path and enhanced native landscaping and topography, according to the BPRD concept plan. Development of the park will require construction on the Parrell Road right-of-way, adjacent to the area, including a multi-use path and enhanced pedestrian crossing.

BPRD allocated $2.6 million in system development charges – fees collected when new development occurs in the city – for the planning and construction of Little Fawn Park. So far, about $900,000 has been used for the acquisition, planning, design services and related expenses.

BPRD now has $1.7 million available for the remainder of the development. The District bid the project for construction and awarded its construction contract to Mountain Sky Inc, on Nov. 21, which had the lowest bid in the amount of $1.5 million.

BPRD has several other big projects in the works, updating four river access points at McKay Park, Miller's Landing and Columbia Park to increase accessibility and sustainability.

Construction of the recently approved Little Fawn Park is set to begin this winter with an estimated completion in fall 2024.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

