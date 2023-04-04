 Bill Could Mandate Nurse Staffing | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bill Could Mandate Nurse Staffing

House Bill 2697 would establish patient-nurse ratios in health care settings, after an exodus of nurses

Oregon could be the first state in the nation to regulate the nurse-to-patient staffing ratios for certain hospital settings. An Oregon Nurses Association survey in December found that half of all Oregon nurses reported caring for too many patients on most of their shifts, and only 1 percent reported that their unit is always staffed appropriately. Nationally, 55,000 registered nurses left the industry between 2020 and 2021, according to a study by the American Federation of Teachers.

The Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals and the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems spent the past several months negotiating the text of HB 2697, which would establish the ratios of nurses to patients in health care settings. Currently, hospital systems establish patient ratios with committees of nurses and nurse managers, who agree to ratios after meeting in a staffing committee.

The debate on the bill has been contentious at times. In January ONA criticized OAHHS, which represents Oregon’s hospital systems, for its opposition to the bill. The recent negotiations mean the present version of the bill allows a higher number of patients to be assigned to a single nurse in psychiatric and emergency care, according to OPB. Those tweaks have gotten OAHHS on board.
“The bill supports our hardworking frontline staff and reduces many of the administrative burdens hospitals currently face. We’re also thankful for labor’s support and commitment to the package of bills that will help protect access to care in our communities,” said Beck Hultberg, president and CEO of OAHHS in a press release.

The union also agreed to support bills that would change state regulations that don’t allow health care systems to raise health care costs by 3%. Though there are compromises, staffing is a top priority of the unions and they’re celebrating the bill as a win.

"This legislation is truly historic; Oregon will become the first state in the nation to have nurse-to-patient ratios codified in state statute. Simply put, this legislation, once passed, will be the high-water mark for safe staffing across the country, and will also help to significantly address the staffing crisis facing nurses and patients here in Oregon," said Tamie Cline, an RN and president of the ONA Board of Directors, in a statement.

HB 2697 has yet to get a vote. Legislators held a first reading of the bill in January and the amended bill is expected to be headed to the House Ways and Means Committee by April 4. If legislators vote in favor of the bill, updated nursing staffing ratios could be in effect by June 2024.

Jack Harvel

