Central Oregon Locavore Fall Harvest Feast & Celebration October 20th

Central Oregon Locavore 501(c)3 Non Profit is proud to announce the 5th Annual Fall Harvest Feast and Celebration farm to table dinner on October 20th at 6pm at the Cascade View Retreat Center in Powell Butte.



Guests can enjoy stunning cascade range views, a 6-course gourmet farm-to-table feast, speakeasy hidden bar, music by Rhone, costume prizes, witches brew tea lounge by Herbal Goddess Holly Hutton and telescope star gazing with the Little Astronomer.





The menu by Chef Brian Garza of FireFare will include local food from Boundless Farmstead, DD Ranch, Grey Duck Ice Cream, Holmestead Farm, Mt. Shasta Wild, Pioneer Ranch, Sparrow Bakery, Sungrounded Farm, Well Rooted Farms, and many more. Vegan and Vegetarian options will be available. There will be a curated bar, featuring local cocktails, mocktails, beer, and wine by Cascade Spirit Distillery, Crater Lake Spirits, Boneyard, Wilderton Botanicals, David Hill winery, and Troon Vineyards.

This event is also intended to thank and celebrate local food producers, as their season of labor and toil comes to a close.

Tickets on sale now at: www.centraloregonlocavore.org

$105 Current Locavore Member / $115 Non Member

Tables of 12 are available for a discount.

About Central Oregon Locavore Non Profit: Central Oregon Locavore Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 non-profit supporting local food and farms through many educational programs and a year round indoor farmers market.