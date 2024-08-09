 City of Bend Chooses Hawthorne Bridge Design | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
City of Bend Chooses Hawthorne Bridge Design

Councilors choose "single cable tower stay" for pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Hawthorne Avenue

By

An initiative to increase connectivity and create safer parkway crossings for bikers and pedestrians is coming along as the Bend City Council moves forward with a design concept for the overcrossing on Hawthorne Avenue.

On Aug. 9, the majority of Bend City councilors voiced their preference for a “single tower cable stay” bridge design. This design, which City Councilors chose out of four different options, was favored due to reasons including aesthetics, cost and land-use compatibility.

Constructing a pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing along Hawthorne Avenue is part of the City’s larger Midtown Crossings Project, which aims to make travel safer for all users on four key corridors in the City, including Greenwood, Franklin and Hawthorne Avenues and Second Street.

click to enlarge City of Bend Chooses Hawthorne Bridge Design
Courtesy City of Bend
A rendering of the design that Bend City Councilors chose for its planned pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Hawthorne Avenue.

While certain design choices had slightly lower price ranges, many councilors felt the chosen design was a better fit. “I think there is some value in having it be a little more iconic,” said Kebler, noting that a more signature bridge would be more appealing to both residents and visitors.

The majority of the funding for this project, $32 million, came through state programmed funds. City Councilors hope the cost of construction will stay around $31 to $32 million. The projected cost for the single-tower design was $29 to $36 million. The steel truss design, the cheapest option of the four, had an estimated cost of $27 to $33 million.

Councilors Barb Campbell and Mike Riley, the two councilors who favored a different design, preferred the “steel truss” design for the cost savings. Riley wanted the City to reserve as much money as possible in constructing the bridge to put toward improving connectivity in the corridor.

“I think that’s fundamental to the purpose of this whole project, which is to connect downtown to the central district,” he added.

Campbell agreed with Riley’s comments and felt the lower project cost could allow for more necessary connections down the line. “We have a lot of places where it’s not safe to get over the parkway and this is a design we can use into the future,” said Campbell at the Aug. 9 meeting.

click to enlarge City of Bend Chooses Hawthorne Bridge Design
Courtesy City of Bend

As part of the project, the City will partner with the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the parkway exit at Hawthorne Avenue to increase safety once the bridge is complete.

At the next check-in, City staff members will provide concepts for the chosen bridge design, as well as more concrete cost estimates. The design work will continue through 2025. Construction on the bridge is expected to begin in 2026 and conclude in 2027.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 7-14, 2024

Previous Issues

