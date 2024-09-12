Conditions Improve on Little Lava Fire

According to the National Forest Service, cooler wet weather slowed fire spread on the Little Lava Fire, allowing firefighting crews to make progress on securing the fire’s edge east of Forest Service road 45.
The Bachelor Complex Fires, a group of about 30 fires, totaled around 10,332 acres on Thursday. The largest of the group, the Little Lava Fire, was 9,847 acres. Some of the Bachelor Complex Fires, including the Backside, 892 and 911 Fires, received more precipitation than other fires in the area, significantly slowing fire spread in those areas.
Level 3 (Go Now):
Deschutes National Forest south of FS Rd 46 (Century Drive), west of FS Rd 41 and the Deschutes River (South of Benham Falls Road), north of FS Rd 40, and east of the of the north/south section of Century Drive (Excluding Elk and Lava Lake Resorts, cabins and campgrounds). This area includes: Mt. Bachelor, Wanoga Butte and snow park, Kapka Snow Park, Edison Snow Park, Todd Horse Camp, Sparks Lake, Devils Lake.
Areas West of the Forest Boundary, north of FS Rd 42 (South Century Dr), east of FS Rd 4240, and north to the FS Rd 40 (and adjacent Level 3 Evacuation areas. This area includes Pistol, Sitkum and Anns Buttes.
Level 2 (Be Set):
There are no current Level 2 (Be Set) areas.
Level 1 (Be Ready):
Areas west of the Deschutes River from Fall River Estates north to Spring River Rd, including Fall River Estates, River Forest Acres, River Meadows, Stage Stop Meadows, and Deschutes River Recreational Homesites.
Private property north of Spring River Rd. west of the Deschutes River, and east of the Deschutes National Forest Boundary including Besson Rd. area and Spring River Acres.
Sunriver
“We are closely monitoring the situation and working daily with local authorities to assess conditions and plan accordingly. Please understand that while we all want to be open, it is critical that the fire teams have room to operate. There are numerous fires in the area and limited crews available to fight them,” he stated in the press release.
Firefighters continue to work on suppressing the Firestone and Flat Top Fires, south of Bend and 28 miles east of La Pine, which also saw slow to moderate growth on Wednesday.