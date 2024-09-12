Conditions Improve on Little Lava Fire

Bachelor Complex Fire evacuation orders as of Thursday afternoon:

Due to the Bachelor Complex Fires, Mt. Bachelor has been closed since Saturday afternoon and will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 13. According to a press release from John Merriman, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager, the mountain is not threatened at this time.



“We are closely monitoring the situation and working daily with local authorities to assess conditions and plan accordingly. Please understand that while we all want to be open, it is critical that the fire teams have room to operate. There are numerous fires in the area and limited crews available to fight them,” he stated in the press release.



Firefighters continue to work on suppressing the Firestone and Flat Top Fires, south of Bend and 28 miles east of La Pine, which also saw slow to moderate growth on Wednesday.

Deschutes National Forest south of FS Rd 46 (Century Drive), west of FS Rd 41 and the Deschutes River (South of Benham Falls Road), north of FS Rd 40, and east of the of the north/south section of Century Drive (Excluding Elk and Lava Lake Resorts, cabins and campgrounds). This area includes: Mt. Bachelor, Wanoga Butte and snow park, Kapka Snow Park, Edison Snow Park, Todd Horse Camp, Sparks Lake, Devils Lake.Areas West of the Forest Boundary, north of FS Rd 42 (South Century Dr), east of FS Rd 4240, and north to the FS Rd 40 (and adjacent Level 3 Evacuation areas. This area includes Pistol, Sitkum and Anns Buttes.There are no current Level 2 (Be Set) areas.Areas west of the Deschutes River from Fall River Estates north to Spring River Rd, including Fall River Estates, River Forest Acres, River Meadows, Stage Stop Meadows, and Deschutes River Recreational Homesites.Private property north of Spring River Rd. west of the Deschutes River, and east of the Deschutes National Forest Boundary including Besson Rd. area and Spring River Acres.