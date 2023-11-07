 DENT Instruments Names New CEO | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
DENT Instruments Names New CEO

Jonas Greberg assumes leadership of established company

DENT Instruments, Inc., which develops and produces energy measuring and monitoring technology, announces Jonas Greberg as its new Chief Executive Officer. Greberg assumed leadership in October. Christopher Dent, founder and chief engineer, stepped down from management but continues to provide guidance as Senior Advisor.

click to enlarge DENT Instruments Names New CEO
Courtesy DENT Instruments

In late 2022, DENT Instruments was acquired by Bemsiq AB. Based in Sweden, Bemsiq provides building automation and power metering throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“To use our resources, especially energy, in an efficient and sustainable way in the future, is a benefit for the environment, our customers, and the business,” said Greberg. “The Bemsiq-group has great ambitions to lead the journey toward smart and green buildings. DENT Instruments will be an important part of that both domestically and globally.”

“My goal is to honor and follow the legacy built by Christopher Dent,” said Greberg, a native of Sweden. “DENT already has a great reputation and manufactures high quality products and provides exemplary service. I will work with the DENT team to grow the business and continue build the most comprehensive line of products in the power submetering industry.”

Greberg holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering and has extensive leadership experience working with various energy, building automation and engineering companies in Sweden prior to joining DENT. Greberg moved to Bend with his wife, three children and dog this summer.

“Bend is such a welcoming community. The fact that the area offers so many activities we enjoy, such as mountain biking, hiking, skiing and athletics has made the transition of moving to the States easy for us,” said Greberg. “It is such a beautiful place, and we are so excited for the opportunities.”

