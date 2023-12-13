 Deschutes County Approves Property for Justice-Involved Men | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Deschutes County Approves Property for Justice-Involved Men

Nonprofit, Free on the Outside, will purchase a property in southeast Bend to provide housing for male convicts and sex offenders

By

Deschutes County commissioners approved the purchase of a triplex on SE Wilson Avenue in Bend to provide housing for clients of Adult Parole and Probation. The site aims to have its first residents moving in at the start of January 2024.

Darris Hurst

In August, county commissioners gave approval for the Adult Parole and Probation division to select a provider to purchase and operate a property that will create short-term shelter and long-term housing for male convicts and sex offenders.

The Request for proposal was awarded to Free on the Outside, a nonprofit with over 15 years of experience in offering transitional housing in Oregon. According to a report from the Dec. 6 meeting, about 25 men with sex offense conditions are chronically homeless, making it difficult for them to find housing, find employment or continue treatment.

The Adult Parole and Probation division was awarded just over $1 million in grant funds, as part of Gov. Kotek's Emergency Order to expand low-barrier shelter capacity. According to a report, the final purchase price is not expected to exceed $825,000.

The property is 0.18 acres and includes three units. Free On The Outside plans to close on the property around Dec. 15. The units were occupied as of Dec. 6, but at least one tenant has agreed to vacate by Dec. 15 to allow for the closing.

The program hopes to provide housing for this population to create stability and increase public safety. The shelter would also make the process of supervision and support easier for adult parole and probation officers.

Free On The Outside and Deschutes County Community Justice handed out flyers to 25 residences near the southeast property on Nov. 27. The flyer, which detailed project goals and information, allows residents to contact Free On The Outside with any questions or concerns regarding the shelter.

According to the report, most occupants who received the flyer had no questions during the visit. "Staff from both agencies will monitor and respond to any additional feedback or questions," read a statement from the Dec. 6 report.

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

