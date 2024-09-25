Fall Style 2024: Wester Blends

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Models: Mira Capicchioni & James Quest. Revival Vintage.

Modeled by: Cate Beebe, Mira CapiCchioni, Katie Gilbert, Nicolette hegge, Deanna Kay, Ashley Molan, Conor Munns, James Quest, Sky Sharp

Photography by Josh Prettyman

Featured Styles by: Revival Vintage, Evrgreen, Revolvr, Howl Goods, Cosa Cura and Maya Meyers

Fall has arrived, and with it, a resurgence of Western-inspired fashion.

As leaves and temperatures turn, Central Oregon offers the ideal backdrop for this timeless style revival. From the enduring appeal of the old West's hats, boots and belt buckles to the chic reinterpretation of classic Western outerwear, jewelry and jeans, this season's trends offer something for everyone. Follow these three essential style guides to infuse your fall wardrobe with a touch of Western inspiration while staying true to our region's distinctive spirit:

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Revival Vintage

Turn up the texture

Fringe, fur, flannel—oh my! When it comes to Western blends and fall trends, texture is everything. Whether you're spicing up a sweater with a classic Penny Lane coat from Revival Vintage, embracing the rugged charm of a denim vest from Evrgreen Clothing, or making a statement in a handmade quilt dress by Maya Meyer, adding varied textures will elevate your look and keep you cozy in the High Desert cold.

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Howl Goods

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Maya Meyers

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Revival Vintage

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Evrgreen

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Revolvr

From chore to chic

This fall is all about living at the crossroad of functionality and fashion. Seriously—these trends could take you from the rodeo to the runway without a bead of sweat staining your suede. Looks to look out for include: relaxed chore jackets and field skirts from Howl Goods, neutral wide-brim hats and utility jackets from Revolvr Bend, and chic cowboy boots and jean jumpers from Evrgreen Clothing.

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Evrgreen

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Evrgreen

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Evrgreen

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Revolvr

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Howl Goods

It’s all in the details

Don’t get me wrong—neutrals will always have a place in my heart, mind, and closet. But when it comes to fall trends and Western blends, neutrals are merely the tortilla to the fashion fajita. The real fashion flavor lies in the details: locally crafted turquoise ring, carefully embroidered jackets from Cosa Cura, custom buttons from Howl Goods, soft scarves as accents, or statement belt buckle from your personal collection. These accents are the key to making your Western-inspired look uniquely yours.

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Revival Vintage

So, as you embrace this season’s Western revival, remember to mix textures, balance function with fashion, and don’t skimp on the standout details. With these tips, you’ll be ready to strut through fall with a style that’s both rooted in tradition and refreshingly contemporary.

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Howl Goods

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Cosa Cura

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Evrgreen

click to enlarge Josh Prettyman Evrgreen