Fall Style 2024: Wester Blends

Modeled by: Cate Beebe, Mira CapiCchioni, Katie Gilbert, Nicolette hegge, Deanna Kay, Ashley Molan, Conor Munns, James Quest, Sky Sharp
Photography by Josh Prettyman
Featured Styles by: Revival Vintage, Evrgreen, Revolvr, Howl Goods, Cosa Cura and Maya Meyers
Fall has arrived, and with it, a resurgence of Western-inspired fashion.
As leaves and temperatures turn, Central Oregon offers the ideal backdrop for this timeless style revival. From the enduring appeal of the old West's hats, boots and belt buckles to the chic reinterpretation of classic Western outerwear, jewelry and jeans, this season's trends offer something for everyone. Follow these three essential style guides to infuse your fall wardrobe with a touch of Western inspiration while staying true to our region's distinctive spirit:
Turn up the texture
Fringe, fur, flannel—oh my! When it comes to Western blends and fall trends, texture is everything. Whether you're spicing up a sweater with a classic Penny Lane coat from Revival Vintage, embracing the rugged charm of a denim vest from Evrgreen Clothing, or making a statement in a handmade quilt dress by Maya Meyer, adding varied textures will elevate your look and keep you cozy in the High Desert cold.
From chore to chic
This fall is all about living at the crossroad of functionality and fashion. Seriously—these trends could take you from the rodeo to the runway without a bead of sweat staining your suede. Looks to look out for include: relaxed chore jackets and field skirts from Howl Goods, neutral wide-brim hats and utility jackets from Revolvr Bend, and chic cowboy boots and jean jumpers from Evrgreen Clothing.
It’s all in the details
Don’t get me wrong—neutrals will always have a place in my heart, mind, and closet. But when it comes to fall trends and Western blends, neutrals are merely the tortilla to the fashion fajita. The real fashion flavor lies in the details: locally crafted turquoise ring, carefully embroidered jackets from Cosa Cura, custom buttons from Howl Goods, soft scarves as accents, or statement belt buckle from your personal collection. These accents are the key to making your Western-inspired look uniquely yours.
So, as you embrace this season’s Western revival, remember to mix textures, balance function with fashion, and don’t skimp on the standout details. With these tips, you’ll be ready to strut through fall with a style that’s both rooted in tradition and refreshingly contemporary.
See the styles live at the fashion show: Bar RBC Sept 27 4-6pm