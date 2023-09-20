Franklin Ave. Shelter Turns 'Congregate' to Maximize Space

Deschutes County Commissioners approved an amendment to the contract for Bend's Franklin Avenue shelter on Sept. 13. The Franklin Avenue Shelter, in partnership with Shepard's House, asked for the word "non-congregate" to be taken out of the contract, allowing larger rooms to be used by non-related groups.

click to enlarge Jack Harvel The former Rainbow Motel would house its current residents in the back building, opening space in the front for individuals during The Lighthouse remodel.

According to Evan Hendrix, the director of navigation services, this contract change would maximize the use of the space, keeping more people sheltered in a healthy and comfortable space. Moving to a congregate setting will allow non-familial individuals to room together in the 60-bed, former Rainbow Motel.

The amendment could also offer up space when other shelter beds soon decrease. In October, local shelter The Lighthouse will begin construction on its remodel. Hendrix said the remodel will turn the facility into a fully functional navigation center, offering showers, access to laundry, a commercial kitchen and larger, updated bathrooms.

Hendrix believes this remodel will significantly improve people's experience in accessing resources at the location. "We've been able to leverage the resources available for the benefit of the community for the last 15-16 months," said Hendrix.

The former open-concept thrift store, which currently has 100 beds, will have to limit the number of overnight beds to 50 during the remodel. Additionally, the day services provided by The Lighthouse will be temporarily moved to the Franklin Avenue shelter, including meals, coffee, access to clothing and hygiene supplies and case management, to name a few.

Hendrix added that the decision to make the Franklin shelter congregate will help in housing many of the individuals currently staying at The Lighthouse. This could allow Shepard's House to relocate 40-45 individuals to the Franklin Avenue shelter.

With construction happening as soon as the weather starts to cool down, Hendrix sees some potential issues with housing people. "Historically, for the last few years while we've been offering overnight, emergency shelter in Bend, we've never capped it," said Hendrix. "As an organization, Shepard's House has remained pretty flexible in that."

This past winter, the shelter averaged about 125 people per night, seeing up to 138 people some nights. "That is one of our fears going into the wintertime this year, and why we are making this transition as soon as possible. . . we're not going to have the ability to flex like we have in these past years," said Hendrix. "So we do need to find an alternative solution prior to winter, for those extra folks in the shelter."

While not ready to provide details just yet, Hendrix said another project is in the works that could hopefully provide access and services for more individuals this winter.