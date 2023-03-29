 FreE-Bike | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
FreE-Bike

The City is offering a $2,000 rebate on e-bikes, and the application is open now

By

The City of Bend is offering a $2,000 rebate for electric bicycles for 75 households in Bend. Applicants can't make more than 80% of the median income, which is $50,350 a year an individual, $57,550 for a two-person household and $71,900 a year for a four-person household. The $2,000 should cover most of the cost of some e-bikes, though models can range between $500 and $6,000. Bend's transportation plan has several strategies to reduce vehicle miles traveled to reduce greenhouse gasses.

click to enlarge FreE-Bike
Courtesy of Fabrice Florin via Flickr
E-bikes typically max out at speeds under 30 miles per hour, and can be pedal-assisted or full-on electric.

"Climate action has to be equitable," said Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman in a press release. "Our e-bike rebate program is an excellent step toward making sure everyone has access to the sustainable, safe transportation option of their choice as our City grows."

People can sign up for the rebate through May 12, though there will be three different drawings — first on April 17, next on May 1 and ending on May 15. Winners will be able to buy a bike, and bike safety equipment at a participating retailer. The City is funding the rebate with a $150,000 grant from Pacific Power. Commute Options, a nonprofit that advocates for innovative transportation options, is administering the program.

