 Grand Craft Beer Ep. 3 Oblivion Brewing Turns 10 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Grand Craft Beer Ep. 3 Oblivion Brewing Turns 10 🎧

On this week’s episode of Grand Craft Beer, Bend’s premiere beer podcast, we hear from Oblivion Brewing’s founder and brewer Darin Botschy. As Oblivion turns 10, Botschy reflects on the first decade and what we can expect in the next decade.

That starts with the upcoming Oblivion Pour House so Bendites in Southeast Bend will get the freshest Oblivion Blonde possible, all while keeping the tasting room running at the production brewery in the Northeast Brewers District where Oblivion will be one of five breweries hosting Radler Fest on Saturday, September 9.


