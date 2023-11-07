 Hear New Central Oregon Data: Arts & Economic Prosperity Survey | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Hear New Central Oregon Data: Arts & Economic Prosperity Survey

Join the High Desert Museum, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts and others to hear from Randy Cohen, the vice president of research for Americans for the Arts. He'll share how arts and culture can support job creation and draw new businesses through fostering vibrant communities.
click to enlarge Hear New Central Oregon Data: Arts &amp; Economic Prosperity Survey
High Desert Museum

Oregon’s arts and culture sector contributed $829 million to the state's economy in fiscal year 2022, according to the latest Arts & Economic Prosperity study from Americans for the Arts. Now, learn more about the arts as an economic driver in Central Oregon at an event on Thursday, November 9.



Arts & Economic Prosperity Survey Launch
Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
550 NW Franklin Ave. in the Franklin Crossing Building
Thursday, November 9
5:30 pm — 7:30 pm
RSVP HERE


Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Business News
All News

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 1- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation