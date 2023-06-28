Hunnell and Juniper Ridge Camp Removals Looming

The Bend City Council and the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners have both announced plans and timelines to clear large homeless encampments. The City of Bend said it'll clear the encampments on Hunnell Road on July 17. City Manager Eric King said the decision to clear the camp stemmed from health and safety concerns identified in a public health assessment last fall, and the 1,527 calls for service in the area over the last year, which is double the calls to the area in 2017.

The City previously said it would remove campsites in March to make way for construction vehicles used by an Oregon Department of Transportation project in the area, but changed course after ODOT said it could access the construction site without using the road. The City then attempted to partner with the county to create a managed camp. The City said it wouldn't clear Hunnel until that managed camp came to be, but that partnership didn't last. On March 8 Deschutes County Commissioners decided not to proceed with a managed camp.

click to enlarge Jack Harvel Protesters gather outside of Bend’s City Hall, demanding the City change course on its decision to sweep Hunnell and Clauson roads.

The City is re-engaging plans to clear Hunnell, saying it strains emergency service providers, is an unsafe impediment on the roadway and that it needs to uniformly enforce the camping codes it implemented in March. King also noted more shelter beds are available, saying there are now nearly 500 shelter beds available in Bend.

"The City's taken the difficult task of implementing a camping code while also increasing shelter capacity. We need to keep applying the code across Bend and are not currently funded to be the primary actor or catalyst for more shelter capacity beyond the goals we've established," King said in a prepared statement to the City Council. "City streets are not suitable for long-term or indefinite shelter for large groups of people and the City must act."

On the same day the City decided to clear Hunnell, Deschutes County Commissioners voted 2-0 to remove code-defying structures and vehicles in the northern part of Juniper Ridge. County staff estimate there are between 150 to 200 campsites in the area, and said there are numerous code infractions relating to unsafe dumping of waste and fire hazards. The county's five-step process starts with cleanup of waste and mitigating future impact by providing water and sanitation facilities. Next it will conduct community outreach and attempt to connect people with social services before removing abandoned property, then removing individuals who don't move.

Commissioner Phil Chang abstained from the vote, saying he's not against uniformly enforcing county codes, but wanted to move forward with other agenda items about the county's safe parking to mitigate the impacts of moving people. He also clashed with other commissioners on the concept of camp closures, arguing it only moves the problem rather than solve it. The county estimates it'll spend about $200,000 on removing the campsites but said certain facets of the plan and the cost could change as they move forward. Health Service Director Janice Garceau, whose department would be one party in the outreach process, said it may be difficult for her team to meet the needs of the closures.

"They will certainly be willing to participate with other service providers in doing assessments if they have capacity, but there are a number of camping closures occurring right now that are affecting well over 200 people in our community, so their bandwidth as a team of nine covering the whole county is what it is," Janice Garceau, health service director of Deschutes County, told the commissioners.

Garceau interrupted a heated exchange between Chang and the other county commissioners, pleading everyone to center the stories of the people who will be impacted the most. That'll be easier than usual, because Hunnell resident Nicholas Schindler organized a protest at a meeting of the Bend City Council. Schindler moved to Central Oregon about two years ago after crisscrossing the country doing what he calls street ministry, which includes both sermons and services for homeless people.

Schindler, several service providers and Hunnell Road residents at the City Council meeting said Hunnell is different today than it was in the past. They said they expelled the drug dealers in the community and are more diligent on keeping a clean space.

"The best possible scenario is that the city pumps the brakes, gives some grace, makes mandatory that service providers, that are getting paid, to do what we volunteers are doing while not getting paid and to do what they say they've committed to do," Schindler said.

The protest attracted about 20 people from Hunnell and Clauson roads, local service providers and activists. Schindler opened the meeting by preaching, playing audio of the Constitution and allowing people to share their stories on the microphone. One speaker, Michelle Hester, said she's one of 14 residents there who will lose their property because they can't move their vehicles. With impending sweeps on Juniper Ridge just west of Hunnell, she doesn't know what happens next.

"As far as I know, we still have nowhere to go. All the resources they gave us to call, I called every one of them and they can't help us. There's nothing they can do for us," Hester said.