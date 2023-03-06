Last Mask Mandate Lifted

click to enlarge Rawpixel

Oregon is lifting the last of its mask mandates more than three years after COVID-19 swept across the country. Though masking hasn’t been required in public settings for about a year, the state required health care settings to continue to enforce masking rules for both patients and workers. Oregon Health Authority is rescinding required masking on April 3.In a statement on March 3, State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said the decision to lift mask requirements, “stems from data in recent weeks showing overall decreases in circulation of the three respiratory pathogens that triggered a surge in visits to hospital emergency departments and intensive care units last fall. As of today, COVID-19 test positivity is at 10% and is expected to continue dropping; influenza test positivity is at 1.2%; and RSV test positivity is at 1.6% (antigen tests) and 3.5% (molecular tests).”OHA said it announced the end of mask mandates a month ahead to allow health care providers time to adjust policies and procedures that ensure patient safety and allow the public to “plan health care visits and protective measures.” It encouraged people at risk of severe disease to consider continued mask use, and said some health care settings may continue to require masks without a state mandate.“Masks remain an effective way to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses. People are recommended to wear masks when they are sick, and individuals – particularly those with health conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness from a respiratory virus exposure — should continue to wear masks wherever they feel comfortable,” an OHA press release said.OHA will also let Executive Order 22-24 expire. In November 2022, then-Gov. Kate Brown issued the order in response to a surge in COVID, flu and especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The order designated emergency health care centers, deployed volunteer health care professionals and gave more flexibility to state employees to address the surge in cases. Though RSV cases spiked much earlier than in previous years, test positivity is now closer to a typical year according to OHA surveillance data.The announcement coincides with the resignation of James Schroeder, OHA’s interim director, who submitted a resignation letter on March 3. Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Schroeder just two months prior after requesting the resignation of his predecessor, Patrick Allen.