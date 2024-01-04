 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Corie Harlan, Central Oregon LandWatch 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Corie Harlan, Central Oregon LandWatch 🎧

LandWatch leaders talks about Complete Communities and Bend's Central District

This episode of the Bend Don't Break podcast features Corie Harlan, Central Oregon LandWatch's Cities & Towns Program Director and the City of Bend's Core Area Advisory Board Chair.
click to enlarge LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Corie Harlan, Central Oregon LandWatch 🎧
Source


In this lively conversation with Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer, Harlan talks about her passion to help create Complete Communities. They also talk about what's coming up sooner than later for Bend's Central District.


Listen now:

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 3- 8, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation