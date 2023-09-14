 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Oregon District 53 Representative Emerson Levy 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Oregon District 53 Representative Emerson Levy 🎧

Source Weekly Publisher Aaron Switzer chats with Emerson Levy, freshman Oregon House of Representative for District 53, about the new Alyssa's Law which includes funding for all Oregon schools to install panic alarm systems to alert first responders to all types of emergencies to keep schools safer.
Levy also talks about why she loves her job, the feedback she gets from her District 53 constituents and about a trip to Denmark to learn more about renewable energy resources.




Listen now:



