 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break: Peterson Rock Gardens & Museum 🎧
Bend Don't Break: Peterson Rock Gardens & Museum

On this episode Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer visits with Marci Wayman and Joe Benevento about the new life they’re breathing into the iconic Peterson Rock Gardens & Museum located between Bend and Redmond.

They’re working to create a new community project at the garden, which is now operating under a nonprofit. Listen to learn more about this history of this special attraction.




