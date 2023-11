I

n this episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer chats with the extremely entertaining Shanan Kelley, creator, producer and host of The Night Light Show with Shanan Kelley and Magnificent Guests The live variety-style community comedy show which has been running in Bend for a decade. She's the producer and headliner of She Stands up, an all women’s stand up comedy and music show benefitting several non-profit organizations. Kelley is also an in-demand emcee, auctioneer and moderator as well as a keynote speaker. In addition she's a certified yoga teacher and is currently at work on her first book. Don't miss this hilarious conversation!