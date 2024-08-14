LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Bill Lynch 🎧

In this episode of Bend Don't Break, Aaron Switzer sits down with Bill Lynch, the Board President of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA). Bill, who has been an integral part of COTA since 2021 and a full-time Bend resident since 2020, shares his journey from Iowa to the trails of Central Oregon. With a deep passion for mountain biking that started in 2009, Bill brings a wealth of experience from his time on the boards of various non-profits and a successful career in software startups.



