LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Bill Lynch 🎧

In this episode of Bend Don't Break, Aaron Switzer sits down with Bill Lynch, the Board President of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA). Bill, who has been an integral part of COTA since 2021 and a full-time Bend resident since 2020, shares his journey from Iowa to the trails of Central Oregon. With a deep passion for mountain biking that started in 2009, Bill brings a wealth of experience from his time on the boards of various non-profits and a successful career in software startups.
The conversation dives into Bill's love for the outdoors and how it drew him to Bend, the evolution of COTA under his leadership, and exciting new projects on the horizon. Bill and Aaron also discuss the future of mountain biking in Central Oregon, including the potential introduction of e-bikes on local trails and what that could mean for the community.