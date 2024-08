click to enlarge SW

On this week's episode of Bend Don't Break, host Aaron Switzer, Publisher of The Source Weekly, sits down with Clifford Evelyn, Redmond City Councilor, to explore the dynamic evolution of Redmond. They delve into the city's past, its rapid growth, and the ripple effects this expansion has on all of Central Oregon. The conversation also touches on the cultural differences within the region and how they sometimes lead to clashes as Redmond continues to grow and change. Tune in for a thoughtful discussion on the future of one of Central Oregon's key cities.LISTEN:WATCH: