LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with John Kish 🎧

click to enlarge SW

In the latest episode of Bend Don't Break, host Aaron Switzer sits down with John Kish, founder of "Somewhere That's Green" and "The Greenhouse Cabaret." John shares his unique journey from growing up in small-town Philomath, Oregon, to pursuing passions in plants and musical theater in Seattle and New York City.Now one of Bend’s most prominent queer business owners, John has created a space that blends his love for horticulture and theater, offering one of the most distinctive retail experiences on the West Coast. He and Aaron discuss the evolution of Bend’s theater scene and how it's grown to embrace diversity and creativity. John also reflects on his unexpected path to Bend, which has become a nurturing community for artists and entrepreneurs alike.Tune in to hear about his inspiring journey and the vision behind his two current businesses in Bend's Central District.