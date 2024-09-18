 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with John Kish 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with John Kish 🎧

John Kish, founder of, "Somewhere That's Green" and "The Greenhouse Cabaret”

In the latest episode of Bend Don't Break, host Aaron Switzer sits down with John Kish, founder of "Somewhere That's Green" and "The Greenhouse Cabaret." John shares his unique journey from growing up in small-town Philomath, Oregon, to pursuing passions in plants and musical theater in Seattle and New York City.
click to enlarge LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with John Kish 🎧
SW

Now one of Bend’s most prominent queer business owners, John has created a space that blends his love for horticulture and theater, offering one of the most distinctive retail experiences on the West Coast. He and Aaron discuss the evolution of Bend’s theater scene and how it's grown to embrace diversity and creativity. John also reflects on his unexpected path to Bend, which has become a nurturing community for artists and entrepreneurs alike.

Tune in to hear about his inspiring journey and the vision behind his two current businesses in Bend's Central District.

LISTEN:

WATCH:




More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 18-25, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation