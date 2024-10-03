 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Kris Metzdorf-Arnold 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Kris Metzdorf-Arnold 🎧

Program Director and On Air Personality at 92/9FM

In this episode of Bend Don't Break, Aaron Switzer chats with Kris, Program Director and On-Air Personality at 92/9FM, about her journey from working in record production to becoming a leading voice on Bend's radio scene. Kris shares her insights on the growing local music community, the excitement of discovering new bands, and her passion for bringing a wide variety of alternative and indie rock to the airwaves.

They discuss how Bend's music scene has evolved and why you're never too old to appreciate or explore new music. Tune in to hear Kris’s perspective on the power of music, her love for live concerts, and her dedication to keeping the Central Oregon airwaves fresh and exciting.

