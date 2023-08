I

n this episode of Bend Don't Break, hear seasoned tourism veteran Patric Douglas talk about his life’s adventures, how he landed in Central Oregon and why he founded The Bend Social Co., of which he is the CEO (Chief Excitement Officer).Douglas has 30+ years of experience traveling the globe and introducing others to amazing adventures including great white shark cage diving and backcountry helicopter tours. Listen to hear about his deep desire to foster a thriving community with newcomers and locals. The Bend Social Co. is a platform where individuals can come together, find their tribe, and forge meaningful connections.