N ancy Zadoff and her husband Paul relocated to Bend several years ago after working and living in various locations around the globe including

Australia, Europe and California. They vacationed in Central Oregon for years and always knew they would make Bend their final stop. Nancy, one of seven children, grew up in her parent’s gardens and always loved every aspect of gardening.In her former career Nancy was a creative global marketing leader of high-performance teams in driving product vision, creation, marketing and merchandising within the consumer goods/apparel & fashion arena. She’s now happy to be growing her flowers and curating cheeses, meats and other special foods and gifts from talented artisans and makers both locally and around the world at her shop, Wild Petals Provisions . The shop is located in Brooks Alley in downtown Bend.