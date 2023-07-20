 LISTEN: The Story of Metolius Tea with Amy Stahl 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: The Story of Metolius Tea with Amy Stahl 🎧

Travels to Nepal, ethical tea sourcing and more

Amy Stahl is the Founder of Metolius Artisan Tea, an ethics-forward, woman-founded tea company crafting exceptional teas, chai, matcha and botanical syrups in Bend, Oregon.
Stahl joins us on the Bend Don't Break podcast to talk about her recent tea trip to Nepal — an adventure that inspired her to share more of her tea-stories with the public.

Listen now:

