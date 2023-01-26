LISTEN: The Writer's Life with Ellen Waterston 🎧

"Hotel Domilocos" is her most recent collection of poetry. She serves on the faculty of OSU-Cascades Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing, and is founder of the Writing Ranch, which conducts writing workshops and retreats, and of the annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize, recently adopted as a program of the High Desert Museum. She lives in central Oregon.
In this edition of Bend Don't Break, we chat with Waterston about the writer's life, her column, The Third Act, on ageism and aging (which appears in the Source Weekly), the Waterston Desert Writing prize and more.
Listen now: