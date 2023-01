LISTEN: The Writer's Life with Ellen Waterston 🎧

E

llen Waterston has published four poetry and three literary nonfiction titles, including, most recently, " Walking the High Desert : Encounters with Rural America Along the Oregon Desert Trail.""Hotel Domilocos" is her most recent collection of poetry. She serves on the faculty of OSU-Cascades Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing, and is founder of the Writing Ranch, which conducts writing workshops and retreats, and of the annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize , recently adopted as a program of the High Desert Museum. She lives in central Oregon.In this edition of Bend Don't Break, we chat with Waterston about the writer's life, her column, The Third Act , on ageism and aging (which appears in the Source Weekly), the Waterston Desert Writing prize and more.