 Mayor Addresses Growth at State of the City | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Mayor Addresses Growth at State of the City

City of Bend holds community event for its annual review

By

The City of Bend held its State of the City in the form of a community gathering on Sept. 8 at Alpenglow Park. In addition to offering live music, food trucks, activities and information on various City departments, Mayor Melanie Kebler spoke to the community about City goals and priorities.

click to enlarge Mayor Addresses Growth at State of the City
Julianna LaFollette
Mayor Melanie Kebler speaks on stage at Alpenglow Park.

Kebler discussed the future of Bend and how its leaders will attempt to address and meet the challenges of growth. During the speech she focused on the city's triumphs and goals regarding affordable housing, keeping the community safe, improving city transportation and conserving water.

Bend is expected to see 40,000 new residents over the next 20 years, Kebler said. "It's vital that we plan for a sustainable future, one where everyone in Bend has the chance to thrive, with a place to live that they can afford, a job that pays the bills and a community where they feel welcome and safe," she told the crowd.

With Bend's median listing home price hitting $895,000, yet another record this summer, Kebler addressed concerns many residents have around the cost and availability of housing. "We need more housing, and we need housing that people can afford," she said.

The City, according to Kebler, has taken several steps to address these issues and will continue to do so, recalling the City's support for the creation of nearly 1,000 deed-restricted homes since 2021 and changing codes to allow for easier ADU building.

Kebler listed the issue of homelessness in the community as a top priority. With homelessness increasing every year in Bend for the past decade, Kebler showed her support for the city's current efforts to house people and help them out of homelessness, pointing to the acquisition of shelters offering services to those who need it.

Additionally, Kebler applauded the city's efforts to conserve water and expressed a need to maintain and enhance its conservation efforts.

"Though Bend uses only 2% of the water in the Deschutes Basin, we must continue to plan and conserve our water," said Kebler.

"If there's one thing I know about Bend, it's this — we are a community that has always adapted to meet the challenges of our times," Kebler said.

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Fall Style

    For this Fall Style Issue, we reached out to two locals that exude unique and funky "festival" vibes for their take on fashion trends

    By Euijin Gray

    Fall Style

  • Stevens Road on Track for New Neighborhood

    The City of Bend may soon annex the Stevens Road Tract into the city's UGB to add more affordable housing

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Stevens Road on Track for New Neighborhood

  • The Rollout of Alyssa's Law

    Rep. Emerson Levy assumed office on Jan. 9 and championed Alyssa's Law, which improves safety protocols in schools

    By Julianna LaFollette

    The Rollout of Alyssa's Law
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation