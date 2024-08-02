Mile Marker 132 Fire Starts in North Bend

A

click to enlarge Central Oregon Fire Info

Level 3 (Go Now): Juniper Ridge area and all residences on the east side of Hwy 97 north of hilltop trailer park to the COID power generation facility.



Level 2 (Be Set): Residential north of Cooley Rd. between NE 18th St and Hwy 97.



Level 1 (Be Ready): NE 18th, Talus place, and residents of Deschutes market Rd. along the west side.



A temporary evacuation point was established at Mountain View High School and closed at about 9pm due to lack of need, according to a press release.

fire in the Juniper Ridge area, between Bend and Redmond, was reported at about 3pm on August 2 and began spreading rapidly. The Mile Marker 132 Fire was at about 20 acres at 5:30pm on Friday.All aircraft crews were released by 7:20pm and firefighting crews were able to stop the progression by 8pm. Prineville District BLM was in command with the fire and air attack was on the scene, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.Evacuations as of 8pm August 2: