 Mile Marker 132 Fire Starts in North Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Mile Marker 132 Fire Starts in North Bend

By

A fire in the Juniper Ridge area, between Bend and Redmond, was reported at about 3pm on August 2 and began spreading rapidly. The Mile Marker 132 Fire was at about 20 acres at 5:30pm on Friday.

All aircraft crews were released by 7:20pm and firefighting crews were able to stop the progression by 8pm. Prineville District BLM was in command with the fire and air attack was on the scene, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.

click to enlarge Mile Marker 132 Fire Starts in North Bend
Central Oregon Fire Info
Evacuations as of 8pm August 2:

Level 3 (Go Now): Juniper Ridge area and all residences on the east side of Hwy 97 north of hilltop trailer park to the COID power generation facility.

Level 2 (Be Set): Residential north of Cooley Rd. between NE 18th St and Hwy 97.

Level 1 (Be Ready): NE 18th, Talus place, and residents of Deschutes market Rd. along the west side.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Mountain View High School and closed at about 9pm due to lack of need, according to a press release. 

This story will be updated.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A Dangerous Road

By Jennifer Baires

A Dangerous Road
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 31- 7, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation