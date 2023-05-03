Mother's Day Events – and Not Just Brunch

Mother's Day is around the corner, so we gathered a list of weekend events in Central Oregon for the children and motherly figures out there looking to celebrate. Yes, brunch is a classic go-to, but here are some local Mother's Day weekend events for those looking to mix it up. From markets to shows to activities, we've got you covered.

Friday 5/12

Mother's Day Ladies Night

Let's Glow Gals Social Event

Juniper Preserve invites mothers and children to find restoration and relaxation together. Offering nutrient injections, cosmetic treatment, kava and cacao ceremony, chair massages, tarot readings and access to natural local vendors, this evening is all about rejuvenation, health and wellness. The event offers a relaxing event for mothers to enjoy their weekend. Fri., May 12, 6-9pm. Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend.





Friday-Sunday 5/12-14

The Old Man & The Old Moon

Take Your Mom to the Theater

The Greenhouse Cabaret is putting on a theater production of "The Old Man & The Old Moon." The storyline follows The Old Man—the sole caretaker of the moon. His wife, The Old Woman, leaves home and the audience is taken on his journey of adventure and love to find her. The imaginative sea-faring epic encompasses "apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts," according to the program description. With three showtimes to choose from during Mother's Day weekend, this local production offers flexibility for celebration. Fri.-Sun., May 12-14, 7:30pm-9:15pm. The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE 2nd St., Bend. $40-$75.

Friday-Saturday 5/12-13

May Market at Pole Creek Ranch

Featuring Local Small Farmers

Head to Sisters to celebrate the springtime and support local farmers, artists and crafters at the Pole Creek Ranch. For those who like vintage goods, this is the place to go. Also find plant starts, lavender seedlings, fresh willow baskets, bulbs and flowers to get the garden going. Children and mothers can shop in the morning and garden together in the afternoon. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch and Sisters Habitat for Humanity. Fri.-Sat., May 12-13, 10am-4pm. Pole Creek Ranch, 15425 McKenzie Hwy., Sisters. Free.

Saturday 5/13

Petals & Prosecco: A Mother's Day Flower Arranging Brunch

Flowers and Mimosas

The morning event begins with mimosas and small brunch bites to enjoy, and quickly transitions into arranging delicate flowers into a beautiful bouquet in a recycled distillery vase. Moms and children will get to spend time together while creating something beautiful to enjoy at home. Each ticket includes flowers, vase, brunch bites, a welcome mimosa and a cocktail. Sat., May 13, 10am. Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend. $75.





Treat Yo' Mama

Live Music, Vendors and Rosé

River's Place will host its 4th annual Mother's Day extravaganza, featuring local live music from Leeson Band, vendors and free rosé tastings. Shop around and get her a little gift at this afternoon event. Sat., May 13, Noon-5pm. River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend. Free.





Let's Paint Mountains and Flowers with Mom

Paint Flowers and Give Flowers

Craft Kitchen and Brewery hosts a guided painting session on Saturday, with group members painting a landscape scene of the Cascade Mountains and blooming spring flowers. All experience levels are welcome to join. Craft invites people to get creative with their loved ones and explore the beauty, relaxation and fun of painting. Sat., May 13, 2-4pm. Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 NE Layton Ave., #103, Bend. $40.

Saturday-Sunday 5/13-14

Mother's Day Weekend at Schilling's

Flower Baskets Galore Plus So Much More

It's a whole weekend dedicated to the moms! Live music, local artists, vendors, food, specialty cocktails and flower baskets will fill the weekend with high-energy celebration for all of the moms out there. Erin Cole Baker performs Saturday from 3-5pm and Sunday from 12:30-2:30pm. Dive Bar Theology plays Saturday from 6-8pm. Schilling's Garden Market invites families and friends to head out to soak up spring and have a good time. Sat., May 13, 9am-8pm and Sun., May 14, 10am-3pm. Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend-Redmond Hwy., Bend. Free.

Sunday 5/14

Page To Screen Movie Matinee at High Desert Museum

Moms Get in Free

Looking for something kid friendly and fun? The High Desert Museum will host a screening of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"—a well-loved children's book turned movie. Moms can snuggle up with kiddos for a movie and explore the museum before or after. The High Desert Museum offers free admission to mothers on Mother's Day. Sun., May 14, 9am-5pm. Event: 1-3pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy. 97, Bend. Free.





