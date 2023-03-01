New Boss, No Union

A group of about 300 medical professionals withdrew a petition to unionize at St. Charles Medical System on Feb. 23, eight months after filing for union representation. The Central Oregon Providers Network formed in June after St. Charles laid off or terminated 181 positions in the hospital system. The network sought representation from the American Federation of Teachers, the United States' second largest teachers' union that also counts about 20,000 health care professionals among its ranks.

Laurel Brauns Factions agree that patient care should be the priority at St. Charles.

COPN wasn't seeking wage increases or better benefits; it sought greater involvement in the hospital system's decision-making process. A press release at the time blamed St. Charles' financial deficit on poor management decisions before and during the pandemic. COPN had elections scheduled for Feb. 23 that have since been canceled while workers assess the impact new leadership has at St. Charles.

"We are eager to work with the new St. Charles leadership and are cautiously optimistic that during this six-month trial period they will deliver on their promise to continue to build a just culture organization that honors the vision to make patient care the top priority and embraces provider input and wellbeing," said Dr. Les Dixon, an Emergency Department physician at St. Charles' northern campuses and member of the COPN organizing committee, in a press release.

On Feb. 27 St. Charles announced it hired Dr. Steve Gordon as its president and CEO. Gordon had served in both roles on an interim basis since July. Gordon launched a "service-line focused structure" at the hospital — which enables physicians to collaborate on protocols and reduce variation of care — since taking the lead, according to St. Charles. The system ended 2022 with a profitable fourth quarter after years of operating at a loss during the pandemic. Gordon said his highest priority is to recruit and retain experienced caregivers in the hospital system.

"Plenty of work still lies ahead, but we're seeing results from focusing first on clinical excellence and a better experience for our patients, caregivers, physicians and providers," Gordon said in a press release.

Though COPN withdrew its application for union representation, the Oregon Nurses Association is in the process of renewing its contract between the hospital and about 1,000 nurses at St. Charles. Though negotiations can drag on, organizers told the Source Weekly they're hoping for a quick and amicable negotiation process.