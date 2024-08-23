 New Changes Along U.S. 97 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
New Changes Along U.S. 97

Recent improvements in the North Corridor Project include a new connection to shopping areas along the highway

By

A new U.S. 97 Business connector road opened on Aug. 22, offering a new route to the shopping areas along the highway on Bend's north side. The section of road directly connects 3rd Street, just north of the Empire intersection to Business 97.

Additional construction on the road caused closures on Friday, Aug. 23, which will remain until Monday, Aug. 26 at 5am. The 3rd Street to westbound U.S. 20 bridge will be closed, along with the southbound section of Business 97 that passes underneath it.

Oregon Department of Transportation

Officials announced a detour for westbound traffic on U.S. 20, allowing people to use the new connector road from 3rd Street, to continue north on U.S. 97 Business and left at Cooley Rd to return to Highway 20. Signs placed along all of the routes will show detours.

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 are primary routes that help get people through town. As Central Oregon’s population has grown over the last decade, it has increased traffic congestion and reduced safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The North Corridor Improvements project, which will address intersections and add ramp connections and pedestrian and bicycle facilities, aims to improve travel time reliability, reduce traffic and aid with congestion.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

