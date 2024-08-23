New Changes Along U.S. 97

Additional construction on the road caused closures on Friday, Aug. 23, which will remain until Monday, Aug. 26 at 5am. The 3rd Street to westbound U.S. 20 bridge will be closed, along with the southbound section of Business 97 that passes underneath it.
Officials announced a detour for westbound traffic on U.S. 20, allowing people to use the new connector road from 3rd Street, to continue north on U.S. 97 Business and left at Cooley Rd to return to Highway 20. Signs placed along all of the routes will show detours.
U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 are primary routes that help get people through town. As Central Oregon’s population has grown over the last decade, it has increased traffic congestion and reduced safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.
The North Corridor Improvements project, which will address intersections and add ramp connections and pedestrian and bicycle facilities, aims to improve travel time reliability, reduce traffic and aid with congestion.