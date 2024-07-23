New Draft of Wildfire Hazard Maps

ODF releases new hazard maps about every four to five years, according to Derek Gasperini with ODF. It released a draft of the map two years ago but rescinded that version after receiving a lot of comments and concerns from Oregonians.
While these codes are not yet set in place, typical home-hardening practices can include using materials for siding and roofing that resist ignition during a wildfire and installing fire resistant windows to protect openings
One major concern addressed in the new draft was that hazard levels were too high in hay and pasture lands. After hearing from residents, ODF also altered hazard levels in northwest Oregon forests and irrigated agricultural lands.
According to Gasperini, there has been a lot of public confusion about what the draft maps look at when assessing hazard levels. The map, he said, is not a ground-level assessment of a property. It doesn’t take into account defensible-space efforts or home-hardening efforts that people have already made.
The map only assesses environmental wildfire hazards, he said. It’s based on burn probability – the annual likelihood a fire would occur in a particular place – and what the potential fire intensity would be based on fuel loading and where that fire start begins.
The open houses also addressed the most common community concerns regarding new defensible space and home hardening programs and standards and insurance concerns.
According to a press release, representatives from Oregon State University, ODF, the Oregon State Fire Marshal and other state agencies addressed hours of questions at the events and engaged with over 500 community members.
“The level of engagement at these community meetings was impressive. I attended them all and hundreds of Oregonians had their questions addressed about community wildfire risk reduction programs and how the map supports protecting Oregon’s communities at highest hazard of experiencing wildfire,” said Dave Hunnicutt, Chair of the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, in a press release.
According to Gasperini, homeowners won’t have to take any specific actions based on the new wildfire hazard maps. The map cannot affect insurance by law, as insurance companies have their own risk assessment tools that take into account more things than the hazard maps do.
ODF has received a lot of comments and questions about defensible space and home hardening codes. While property owners in high-hazard areas may be subject to defensible space codes, enforced by the Oregon State Fire Marshall, what that code will look like has yet to be determined.
"Defensible space around your home and property is just one of the ways Oregonians can be better prepared for wildfire," reads a statement from Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "No matter where you live, the simple actions you take to limit where an ember can land and catch fire can make all the difference, saving your home and protecting your community."
Home hardening building codes are also only prospective, enforced by Oregon’s Building Codes Division. Homeowners in high-hazard zones currently won’t have to change anything on existing homes as a result of the hazard map.
“Once the map is finalized, we will then initiate rulemaking to adopt the home hardening standards, which will be followed by a six-month phase-in period for education and outreach,” said Andrew Stolfi, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
“Importantly, the standards will not apply retroactively. They will be required only in new construction, major additions, and such things as replacing a roof or siding if the home is in both a high wildfire hazard zone and the wildland-urban interface.”