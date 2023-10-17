 November Expert Lab: Mind Management | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

November Expert Lab: Mind Management

The Bend Young Professionals Expert Lab Series continues in November with Mind Management: the Scientific Reasons You Need to Increase Focus and Stop Task Switching with Dr. Mary Kelley.

click to enlarge November Expert Lab: Mind Management
Bend Chamber
The event takes place Wednesdsay, Nov. 8 from 3pm to 5pm at COCC Health Careers Center #230. This lab will walk attendees through the neuroscience, offer a hands-on activity that demonstrates the science in action and provide tools for success in developing greater focus and improving well-being.

Register here: $25 for everyone; free for YP Passport holders

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Business News
All News

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 18-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation