Of Wheels and Feathers

"Let us rather run the risk of wearing out than rusting out." - Teddy Roosevelt

The bicycle boom has filled the streets and trails with more riders than ever before. Bike shops and trailheads are bustling and busy, and as the Central Oregon community continues to grow, escaping the density by finding quieter and less frequented routes has become a greater challenge. By merging outdoor pursuits, long a Pacific Northwest tradition, the adventure-minded can find paths less traveled (also recommended: waiting til the bulk of tourist season has passed, as it now has). Amongst these pursuits, I have recently found my peanut butter and chocolate in combining two of my greatest loves: bicycling and flyfishing.

Whether you have a few hours or days to dedicate, there is a bike-fishing (or fish-biking) adventure ready for you to discover. For years I have been carrying a light and compact Tenkara fishing rod in order to "wet the line" during a bike ride. The Deschutes River, one of Central Oregon's prized natural resources, and Fall River are great starting off points for easy excursions. The "town run" through the Old Mill, Deschutes River Trail and Dirty Freehubs "Big Red" route are fun, bank-fish friendly, and are relatively easy routes to get the feel of gaining fishing access while on a bike. Having backpacked and bikepacked for years, I thought it prime time to up the ante and commit to a multi-day, fly fishing adventure utilizing my bikepacking gear.

The lower 100 miles of the Deschutes provides ample space to create your own fish/biking journey, includes a multitude of cultural and natural history elements to explore, and is my preferred zone for such affairs. Eagles, Bighorn sheep, wild horses, and the Railroad Wars are but a few of the interesting features to explore. Passing by steep canyons and towering basalt columns, I am in constant awe imagining how the passage provided an important route to and from the Columbia for Native people for thousands of years, and then in the 19th century for pioneers on the Oregon Trail.

Waders hanging to dry mark a good spot to camp along the Deschutes River.

GEARING UP FOR FISHPACKING

Like packing for a European vacation or a thru hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, the choice of gear is likely the crux of the Bike/Fish endeavor. Going too light can lead to unnecessary suffering and disappointment, while being overloaded may find one whimpering trailside, unable to stand or continue moving forward. Putting on a logistical thinking cap helps me to balance the What I Needs vs the What I Wants.

Bike: Opt for a hardtail mountain bike or gravel bike. The pathways are often rough, rocky and overgrown, and as some routes require fairly physical portage/carry-overs, having a manageable vehicle is not to be downplayed. Tubeless tires are preferred for their plusher ride, weight savings and resistance to flats. Beware of the goathead: Synonymous with pain and punctures for hikers and cyclists throughout Central Oregon, this warm-season annual grows low to the ground and produces heavily armored seeds that comprise more than a nuisance along trails and roadways. They are very painful to step on, will easily flat a bicycle tire or light summer footwear, and are aptly named Puncturevine.

Bags: Frame, handlebar, cockpit, seat bags are the fish-bikers friend. A tow-behind trailer is a great option, especially for longer trips and those requiring waders, wading boots or heavier loads. A small backpack doubles for gear while angling. Bikes rigged with racks and panniers are also a popular option. Whichever bike and bag option you choose, remember the potential for fence crossings, mandatory "hike a bike" sections and difficult riding terrain making bike handling and weight an issue to consider.

Sleep: Shelter, pad, bag. Hammock is a nice option, too. A small packable tent provides escape from creepy crawlies and safe harbor from wind and rain events. Even on perfect summer days, the wind can rip through the canyons with great velocity. Extra paracord and durable tent stakes are a welcomed addition to lock it down when Mother Nature flips the switch.

Eat: Make it light and easy. Coffee...required. If you decide a stove is necessary, share one for the team. A fresh sandwich and/or breakfast burrito for the first day out is easy and convenient. Water is heavy so carry some for day one and prepare with a filter or schedule fuel and time to boil. It's a good idea to hang your food, because although there are no bears to speak of, raccoons and other bandits abound throughout the day and night.

Aid: Be prepared for crashes, cuts and bruises and check your ego at the door. Pack a med kit. Pack a bike repair kit. Beware the Goathead! Be ready for self-sufficiency.

Fish: Wet wade or packing waders? I recently returned from a three-day trip where I rode in and out while wearing my waders, giving me more packable space for food and fishing gear. Not the most comfortable option for cycling, however. I could have limited myself to a single flybox, but the ride portion was under 10 miles, so I packed heavier than a normal and opted for two flyrods and all the fishing extras, as well. If storage space and weight are of bigger concern, swing toward the minimalist options.

Wild horses spotted!

ACCESS ON THE LOWER DESCHUTES RIVER



The final 100 miles of the Deschutes River, referred to as the Lower D, is absolutely the "fishiest" section of the 250+ mile waterway, and therefore gets more users each day. The Lower Deschutes River Management System is a natural resource management plan, which launched a limited entry permit system designed to protect the river and surrounding natural resources. The permit system requires each person on a watercraft or other floating device to purchase a Boater Pass, with access restricted to a limited number of boaters on some segments during peak use periods. The flat fee is $5 per person per day. Currently there are no requirements for hikers or bikers.

A note on access: Governance of the Deschutes River is a complex overlay of agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tribal councils, private landowners, Oregon Parks and Recreation and environmental and public interest groups. As visitors to the amazing Wild and Scenic designated river, many who consider it to be one of the (if not the best) trout fishing rivers in the lower 48, we all must be diligent in taking care of the land AND giving proper respect to private landowner and Tribal land requests. Do your homework. Read the signs. Don't trespass. LEAVE NO TRACE is more than a principle or suggestion. Pack out your trash and practice good stewardship by picking up after those who have chosen easy over what is correct and necessary. (On this note, as of the date of publication, the Trout Creek fire is burning over 500 acres north of Madras. Heed fire warnings and evacuation notices, too!)

Katie Closses, lead river ranger for the Lower Deschutes, says that increases in both day and overnight users along the corridor has led to fuller campsites and associated trash.

"We are mainly seeing fire rings being used as garbage dumps, where leftover trash is being burned and left in place," she said. There has also been more human waste left behind, especially in the float and walk-in campsites, which have been associated with non-boater user groups. Camping overnight is only allowed at designated camps along the river, and some, but not all, have pit toilets. Boaters are required to carry an approved human waste receptacle and carry out all waste. Although anecdotal at this juncture, there are initial discussions taking place among the decision makers as whether hike and bike users will be required to possess overnight passes in the future.

Lisa Clark, field manager of the Prineville BLM, says the BLM has been considering an all-user fee for the Lower Deschutes River for many years. "With hike in/ride in access, there are a lot of visitors that are (using the resources but) not paying any fees at this time," she said. "The fee, if implemented, would be for overnight use outside the existing developed campgrounds and for users not holding a boater pass," says Clark. "The ultimate goal of this fee "would be to make costs more equitable for all users throughout the year and will help the BLM account for rising operating and maintenance costs."

Rewards of fish biking can include spotting wild horses, or catching a Redband trout

SAMPLE ITINERARIES FOR LOWER DESCHUTES FISH BIKING

Itinerary #1: EASY - Maupin to Locked Gate (0-16 miles). Starting at the Maupin City Park, the paved and graveled road traveling upstream is an easy introduction to the Lower Deschutes, and the approachability of multiple spectacular angling spots. The locked gate at River Mile 59.5 is the beginning of private land where only foot traffic is allowed. Bikes are not allowed above the gate. An additional word of warning: Amy Hazel, owner of Deschutes Angler in Maupin, says that although the roadway is great for fishing and good for bikers, it can be busy with vehicles hauling boats and trailers. "In my (tenure) here I have seen three rigs crash into the river," she says. The washboarded gravel sections combined with excessive speed can lead to a loss of control. The road downstream from Maupin to Sherars Falls (9 miles) is popular with cars and trucks, but paved. Below Sherars the roadway returns to gravel all the way to road's end at Macks Canyon (18 miles), and is increasingly popular with angler and boater traffic. Heed the warning from Hazel and take great care if fish-biking on these sections.

Itinerary #2: MODERATE – Warm Springs to Trout Creek (0-16 miles). A combination of single and double track, mandatory hike-a-bike and fence crossings, the route from Mecca Flats to Trout Creek will not disappoint. Reminder to only camp at designated camps, and to respect the private property of the Luelling Homestead. This is an extremely popular day-run for rafters and anglers, and camps do fill up. Be ready to punt and search for campsites beyond your first and second choices.

Itinerary #3: DIFFICULT – Macks Canyon to Mouth (24 miles). Not for the faint at heart. Arguably some of the most beautiful canyon and river scenery on the entire Deschutes River will be the reward for taking on the challenging non-ridable sections of this quest. More often, rider/anglers start at the Mouth and travel upstream as far as they can muster. I like this option for early season steelhead fishing. If you are dedicated, fit and able, give this section a go. Remember, pain is simply fear leaving your body.